The ICIR offers training on Business, Finance Reporting 

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has called on reporters from various news organisations in Nigeria to apply for its two-day training on Business and Finance Reporting.

According to a statement signed by the Executive Director of The ICIR Dayo Aiyetan, the training is for journalists who have a niche in business and finance reporting.

Parts of the statement read: “The ICIR has in the last five years worked to build capacity for reporters in different areas of journalism including investigation, data, fact-checking, and multi-media.

“This training, supported by Dangote Group as part of its efforts to improve the reportage of the Nigerian economy in general, seeks to build capacity for business and finance reporters, particularly at the sub-regional level.”

Noting that the organisation is test-running with a pilot programme in three South-East states – Enugu, Abia and Imo, Aiyetan added that the training is a Nigeria-wide project.

According to him, the training will commence in Enugu from December 6 to 9, 2022.

“Candidates with a minimum of two years of experience working in business and finance beat in print, electronic and online media would be selected from the South-East states.

“Applications are therefore requested from journalists who meet the stipulated criteria.”

The Centre encouraged all qualified female journalists to apply before the deadline date.

The application closes on November 18, 2022.

Interested persons can apply here.