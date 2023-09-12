The ICIR seeks applications for its Countering Misinformation, Promoting Media Literacy project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) welcomes applications from journalists for its “Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy in Nigeria Project”.

The Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy project aims to reduce the dissemination and impact of misinformation in Nigeria by promoting media literacy and responsible information sharing among citizens.

The ICIR is an independent, non–profit media organisation promoting good governance in Nigeria through robust investigative, data-driven reporting. We aim to build a culture of watchdog reporting for the media in Nigeria.

In the last five years, the Centre has worked to develop the capacity for journalists to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.

The ICIR verification platform FactCheckHub was established amid the infodemic that COVID-19 brought about in 2020. It aims to enhance its capability, visibility, and influence in Nigeria and has established itself as one of the country’s most reliable platforms for verification.

The Countering Misinformation and Promoting Media Literacy project is supported by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, Abuja.

For this training, The ICIR will select 30 journalists from different media organizations in Nigeria.

The application opens on Tuesday, September 12 and ends on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The training will build capacity and provide financial support for selected journalists to provide critical fact-check content, leading to responsible journalism and higher information quality in Nigeria.

Candidates with at least two years of experience practising as print, electronic and online media journalists can apply. Freelancers with a track record of critical fact-checking skills are also welcome.

Intending participants must provide proof of previous fact-checking content published in the last 12 months.

Being a gender-inclusive organization, the Centre strongly encourages qualified female journalists to apply.

Interested candidates can apply for this project here.