GroundUp seeks applications from journalists 

GroundUp, an organization that publishes news that matters, is accepting applications for its fellowship.

The programme seeks to assist journalists who have reporting ideas to implement.

To apply, applicants must pitch projects on the following themes: prisons and the justice system, labour, mining, and climate change.

Other topics from journalists are also welcome.

The fellowship runs for three to six months. The first two weeks of the fellowship will be based at GroundUp’s office in Cape Town, South Africa. GroudUp will cover travel and accommodation for fellows living outside of Cape Town.

Fellows will receive ZAR42,500 per month.

The deadline is May 31.

To apply click here.