THE board of directors of THISDAY Group has announced new executive and senior appointments for the newspaper and Arise News Channel.

In the new appointments, Shaka Momodu was named editor of THISDAY. He was formerly editor of Sunday and Saturday titles.

Former Deputy Editor of THISDAY Davidson Iriekpen was named editor of the Sunday title, while Editor of the Saturday title Yemi Adebowale retained his position.

The board also approved the appointment of Summer Sambo as the director of news (Abuja) and Yemi Ajayi as director of news (Lagos) for Arise News Channel.

Similarly, the director of engagement & guest liaison for Arise News Channel is Joseph Ushigiale while Tobi Soniyi is the deputy director of News (Abuja). Also, Ohi Odiai is the deputy director of news (Lagos) for Arise News Channel.

Bolaji Adebiyi, former daily editor, was promoted to managing editor (print and digital) while Israel Iwegbu was announced deputy managing director, THISDAY.