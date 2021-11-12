THISDAY disowns journalist arrested over invasion of Justice Odili’s home

— 1 min read

STANLEY Nkwazema, one of the 14 suspects paraded by the police for the invasion of the residence of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili, has been denied by publishers of THISDAY Newspaper.

While being paraded on Thursday Nkwazema claimed he is a Contributing Editor with THISDAY Newspaper.

But the media organisation denied the claim in a statement signed by Managing Director of THISDAY Newspaper Bolaji Adebiyi.

The statement said Nkwazema resigned from the company over 15 years ago as a sports correspondent.

Parts of the statement read: “Since his resignation THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr. Nkwazema to investigate any story and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili.

“However, occasionally, he, like hundreds of other readers of the Newspaper, sends for publication articles and analyses and is usually obliged, a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff. That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY.”

The Newspaper said it was not in any way connected to Nkwazema’s involvement in the invasion of Odili’s residence.

The Police had paraded 14 suspects over the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence.

The ICIR had reported that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami denied hiring one of the suspects arrested over the incident.