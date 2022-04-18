Thomson Reuters Foundation offers food security reporting workshop

— 1 min read

THOMSON Reuters Foundation is inviting applications for its workshop themed ‘Reporting on Food and Rural Development in East Africa’.

The virtual programme is slated for May 16, 2022, to May 19, 2022.

The workshop aims at covering food security, food production, markets, and climate issues and includes a skills lab on online verification, social media, and digital storytelling.

Journalists based in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Tanzania can participate in this online workshop.

Participants will have access to leading experts from the International Fund for Agricultural Development as they look at ways to meet the challenges of tackling climate change, food security and production problems set against the backdrop of rising prices and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some selected participants will receive a small grant and assistance from mentors to support the pursuit of stories on these issues.

The organisers say, “Food security is a growing global concern. Food prices are at historic highs. But what is being done by policymakers to address these issues and who is making sure that rural poor people and their communities are heard, and their stories told.”

The deadline for submission of application is April 27, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.