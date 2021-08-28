Three dead, others injured in fresh Kaduna attacks

Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying that several other residents were injured by the unidentified gunmen.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that Machun and Manuka villages in Zangon Kataf LGA were attacked by unidentified persons, leaving three residents dead and several others injured,” he said.

Aruwan noted that those injured were receiving medical treatment and the bodies of the deceased had been recovered by security officials.

“As the assailants fled the area, the operatives found the corpses of three victims,” he said.

Kaduna has recorded a constant surge of violence, despite the efforts of security agencies.

Terrorists had invaded the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna State on Tuesday, killing two officers and abducting two others.

The lifeless body of one of the abducted officers Christopher Datong was found on Tuesday evening, hours after the abduction.

Barely a week ago, at least nine people had been killed by gunmen who attacked Unguwan Dooh village in Zangon Kataf LGA.

A resident sustained gunshot injuries and two houses were burnt down during the attack.