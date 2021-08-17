Viral photo of road shared on social media not from Kaduna but Pakistan

The Twitter user with the handle @Mamatee001 in a tweet archived here said the road was constructed by Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.Kad

The tweet read “This is not Canada but Kaduna. A road constructed by that man u hate @elrufai he is not sharing kerosene neither Is he giving wheelbarrows but building future. A leader who excels even when some evil is bent on destroying his government. A great Man to study like an encyclopedia.”

THE CLAIM

The picture shows a tarred road in Kaduna state.

THE FINDINGS

Checks by The FactCheckHub show that the picture emanated from Pakistan and not Kaduna as claimed by the Twitter user.

A Google reverse image search conducted by The FactCheckHub shows the image has been on the internet before.

Similarly, a Google earth imagery search conducted by The FactCheckHub revealed that the picture is that of Hazara Motorway in Pakistan completed in 2019.

Hazara Motorway, otherwise known as M-15 Motorway is a 180-kilometre controlled-access road motorway linking Brhan interchange near Hassan Abdal in Punjab province with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The road starts from Havelian and ends at Thakot.

THE VERDICT

The picture of tarred road shared by a Twitter user was constructed in Pakistan and not Kaduna thereby making the claim FALSE