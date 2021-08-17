23.1 C
Viral photo of road shared on social media not from Kaduna but Pakistan

Hazara Motorway
Hazara Motorway (M-15) aka Hazara Expressway (E-35) under construction at Mansehra, Mansehra District, KPK in 2019. Photo: Muhammad Umair Gondal

A TWITTER user on Friday, August 13, 2021, shared a picture of a tarred road claiming it emanated from Kaduna State in Nigeria.

The Twitter user with the handle @Mamatee001 in a tweet archived here said the road was constructed by Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai.Kad

The tweet read “This is not Canada but Kaduna. A road constructed by that man u hate @elrufai he is not sharing kerosene neither Is he giving wheelbarrows but building future. A leader who excels even when some evil is bent on destroying his government. A great Man to study like an encyclopedia.”

THE CLAIM

The picture shows a tarred road in Kaduna state.

A screenshot of the tweet
A screenshot of the tweet

THE FINDINGS

Checks by The FactCheckHub show that the picture emanated from Pakistan and not Kaduna as claimed by the Twitter user.

A Google reverse image search conducted by The FactCheckHub shows the image has been on the internet before.

Similarly, a Google earth imagery search conducted by The FactCheckHub revealed that the picture is that of Hazara Motorway in Pakistan completed in 2019.

The google earth imagery picture of the Hazara Motorway.
The google earth imagery picture of the Hazara Motorway.

Hazara Motorway, otherwise known as M-15 Motorway is a 180-kilometre controlled-access road motorway linking Brhan interchange near Hassan Abdal in Punjab province with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The road starts from Havelian and ends at Thakot.

THE VERDICT

The picture of tarred road shared by a Twitter user was constructed in Pakistan and not Kaduna thereby making the claim FALSE

Niyi OYEDEJIhttps://www.icirnigeria.org/
'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via noyedeji@icirnigeria.org. You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

