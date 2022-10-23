30.1 C
Three dead, two injured in Lagos-Abeokuta auto crash

Ijeoma OPARA
THREE persons have died and two others injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway on Sunday.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar, confirmed this to journalists, saying the accident involved a Nissan car and a Volvo mini truck.

“The suspected cause of the crash was route violation on the part of the truck driver, which resulted in a head-on collision with the car which has no registration number,” he said.

He noted that five people were involved in the crash but the two surviving passengers sustained injuries.

The injured passengers have been taken to the General Hospital in Abeokuta, where the corpses were also deposited.

Umar commiserated with the family of the victims and advised motorists to avoid route violation completely.

“Safety is everybody’s business, especially in this season of high vehicular movement. One should drive cautiously and obey traffic rules and regulations,” he said

Ogun State ranked fourth in the list of states with highest deaths from road accidents.

According to data by the NBS, 430 deaths had resulted in 2021 from auto crashes within the state.

Over the past three years, the number of deaths from road crashes has remained on the rise.

In 2019, 5,483 persons died from road crashes, while 5,574 died in 2020 and 6,205 in 2021.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

