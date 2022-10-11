21.1 C
Three ICIR reports shortlisted for West African media excellence awards

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
THREE investigative reports published by The International Centre for Investigative Reporting have emerged among 25 reports from eight countries shortlisted for the 2022 edition of the prestigious West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA 2022).

WAMECA is an initiative of the Media Foundation for West Africa aimed at promoting media excellence in the sub-region.

The ICIR journalists shortlisted for the awards are Olugbenga Adanikin, the head of Investigations; Niyi Oyedeji and Amos Abba who are ex-reporters with the organisation.

According to the organisers, the entries were selected by a five-member jury made up of distinguished and experienced media experts in Africa after a thorough review and assessment of the stories that the journalists submitted. 

“This year, the Awards received 952 entries from all the 16 West African countries. The entries were filed by journalists from about 450 media organisations in the West Africa region,” the organisers said.

The ultimate winners will be announced at the Awards event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana. 

Below is the list of finalists for WAMECA 2022:

Yero S. Bah, Mansa Banko Online Newspaper, The Gambia

Nabole Ignace Ismael B., Burkina 24, Burkina Faso

Niyi Oyedeji,  International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria

Zainab Iyamide Joaque, Awoko Newspaper, Sierra Leone

Olatunji Ololade, The Nation, Nigeria

Komla Adom, TV3, Ghana

Gbenga Ogundare, The Nation, Nigeria

Dorice Djeton Goudou, Le pouce.info, Benin

Odinaka Anudu, The Punch, Nigeria

Francisca Enchill, Freelance, Ghana

Darcicio Francisco José Monteiro Barbosa, TV Bagunda, Guinea Bissau,

Olugbenga Adanikin, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria

Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, Ghana

Adeola Oladipupo, Freelance, Nigeria

Bazoun Lomoussa, Courrier confidential, Burkina Faso

Amos Abba, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR), Nigeria

Abdou Khadir Cisse, Dakaractu, Senegal

Oladeinde Olawoyin, Premium Times, Nigeria

Kwetey Nartey & Seth Kwame Boateng, Joy News, Ghana

Tessy Igomu, Punch Newspaper (Punch Healthwise), Nigeria

Daouda Sow, Medi1 TV Afrique, Senegal

Yusuf Akinpelu, Premium Times, Nigeria

Bassératou Kindo, Mousso News, Burkina Faso

Blessing I. Enebeli, Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

