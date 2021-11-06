Three students injured as fire razed hostel in UNIMAID

— 1 min read

By: Hamza SULEIMAN

No fewer than three female students were injured, with one of them, burnt beyond recognition in a raging fire at the female hostel of the University of Maiduguri(UNIMAID) on Saturday.

The inferno, which began at about 7:10 a.m., destroyed properties and other valuables of students at the Murtala female hostel.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when one of the students was cooking at A4/ Room 1. The names of the two students could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but it was learnt that the fire razed down a flat in the section of the building.

Many students from the hostel scampered for safety as the fire turned into a massive blaze accompanied by thick smoke, and the flames were heard calling out the management of the University for help as one of the injured victims lay down on the floor.

It was learnt that the prompt response of the Fire Service team in the University and security personnel helped put out the fire, which prevented it from escalating into other parts of the hostels.

Reacting, Prof. Danjuma Gambo, Director Radio and Public Relations of the University, who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Maiduguri, said there was a mild fire incident earlier today at a room in Murtala Hall, one of the female student hostels of the University.

Gambo said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the Kerosene explosion, as a result of suspected adulteration, was responsible for the fire.

According to him, three students were affected, but one of them suffered a greater injury. All of them are undergoing treatment at one of the hospitals in Maiduguri.

“The fire has already been put out by men of the University’s Fire Service Unit. No other parts of the hostel have been affected by the fire.

“This unfortunate incident is regrettable, especially given recent efforts by Management to enforce fire safety regulations in student hostels,” said Prof. Gambo.