Tiger Eye Foundation offers workshop for investigative journalists

Tiger Eye Foundation offers fellowship to Nigerian journalists.
Tiger Eye Foundation
Itoro ETUKUDO
TIGER Eye Foundation is currently inviting Nigerian-based investigative journalists for its 2024 Nigeria Investigates Workshop.

The workshop is a training for early to mid-level investigative journalists and is open to applicants dedicated to shaping democracy through ethical reporting and rigorous storytelling.


     

     

    This programme has, over the years, nurtured journalists who have gone on to produce impactful investigative stories and won prestigious awards, including the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism, the Elizabeth Neuffer Fellowship, and the Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism.

    Interested applicants are expected to submit story pitches, after which successful candidates will advance to a five-day intensive training programme to undergo a comprehensive training regimen in investigative techniques, data analysis, navigating high-risk and hostile environments, storytelling, and post-production.

    This application is exclusively open to Nigerian journalists practising in Nigeria, as successful ones are required to confirm their availability to attend the five-day training in April 2024.

    The deadline for application is March 15. Interested journalists can apply here.

