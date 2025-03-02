Tinubu, Abiodun mourn as Nigeria’s first female minister Ebun Oyagbola dies at 94

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family of Adenike Ebunoluwa Oyagbola, who died at the age of 94.

Late Oyagbola, a distinguished educationist and diploma, was Nigeria’s first female minister of cabinet rank.

In a statement on Sunday, March 2 by his special adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president described Oyagbola as a trailblazer and a beacon of inspiration for women in Nigeria.

“As the nation’s first female minister of cabinet rank, she broke barriers and paved the way for countless women to aspire to and achieve leadership roles in the country,” Tinubu remarked.

According to him, Oyagbola, who served as the Minister of National Planning from 1979 to 1983, made “significant contributions to national development.”

“Her impact was felt on youth development, empowerment, and the promotion of arts and culture, adding that Oyagbola’s efforts laid a foundation for Nigeria’s sustainable growth and progress.

“Her legacy will continue to inspire generations, particularly in the creative industry, where her impact remains deeply felt.

“In an era where threats to ethical standards are increasing, we shall miss Oyagbola’s steadfast commitment to these principles,” Tinubu said.

Similarly, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, described her life as a model of shrewdness, courage, humility, and an unwavering passion for service.

He said Oyagbola paved the way for African women to pursue gender equality and active participation in politics.

“We thank God for her eventful and glorious years of service to humanity as a leading politician and a celebrated diplomat of high repute.

“May God Almighty rest her soul and grant her family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” Abiodun said.

Late Oyagbola, born on May 5, 1931, was a native of Igan Alade, in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, south-western Nigeria.

She trained as a teacher and taught at schools in Yewa and Mushin before becoming the headmistress of an elementary school in Mushin.

In December 1979, she became Nigeria’s first female cabinet minister after she was appointed Minister of National Planning under the Shehu Shagari-led administration, a position she held until October 1983.

She later became Nigeria’s. Ambassador to the United Mexican States of Panama, Costa Rica and Guatemala and also served as the president of the Nigerian chapter of Attitudinal Healing International at the time of her death.