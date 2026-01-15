Tinubu absent as Nigeria marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu was absent on Thursday as Nigeria commemorated the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

According to reports, Tinubu is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where he is participating in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW.

Vice President Kashim Shettima led the wreath-laying ceremony in honour of Nigeria’s fallen heroes in remembrance of military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during the parade and Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the National Arcade in Abuja.

The ceremony featured prayers, a minute of silence, and the firing of artillery guns in honour of the fallen.

Dignitaries in attendance included Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Minister of Defence Christopher Musa, and other top government functionaries.

The ICIR reports that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Parade is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Defence to honour Nigerian military personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation.

It recognises soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, various peacekeeping missions, and internal security operations, including the ongoing fight against terrorism that threatens Nigeria’s unity.

Beyond remembering the fallen, the parade also celebrates living veterans and serves as a platform to mobilise moral and financial support for their welfare and for the families of deceased service members.

Although Remembrance Day is observed globally, Nigeria’s commemoration reflects its unique historical experience.

As a Commonwealth nation, Nigeria originally marked Remembrance Day on November 11, in line with other member countries, to honour the end of the First World War in 1918 — at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

However, the country later adopted January 15 to commemorate the end of the Nigerian Civil War, making the observance more reflective of Nigeria’s own national history.