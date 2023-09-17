Tinubu appoints Jamila Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande as Youth Ministers

Politics and Governance
Jamila Bio Ibrahim. Image courtesy of The Nigerian Voice
Bankole ABE
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande as the Minister of Youth and Minister of State Youth, respectively.

The appointments were contained in a statement issued by the President’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, September 17.

A medical doctor, Ibrahim recently served as the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF) president.

She also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Olawande, on the other hand, is a youth leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He most recently served in the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Innovation from 2019 to 2023 in the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu charged the appointees to consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity synonymous with young Nigeria as they discharge their duties.

Tinubu had designated Abubakar Momoh as the Youths Minister but later moved him to the Niger Delta Development Ministry.

The ICIR reports that Ibrahim and Olawande’s appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Bankole Abe
Bankole ABE
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

