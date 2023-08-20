Tinubu appoints Niger Delta Minister, reshuffles portfolios

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has reappointed Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Prior to this new development, Momoh had been designated as the Minister for the Federal Ministry of Youth by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, August 20, stated that the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

Tinubu also approved the reshuffling of some ministerial positions while also domiciling Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“The Ministers-Designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled as follows:

“(A) H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

“(B) Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

“(C) Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation.”

Similarly, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations; “(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources.

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

The President also approved renaming the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

On August 16, The ICIR had reported that Tinubu had assigned portfolios to the ministerial nominees who passed the screening process at the National Assembly.

Among these appointments, former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike was named as the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while Mairiga Mahmud was designated as the Minister of State for FCT, among other portfolio assignments.

Others include Dele Alake as Minister of Solid Minerals Development; Lola Ade-John, Minister of Tourism; Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Transportation; Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation Science and Technology; Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Uju Kennedy, Minister of Women Affairs.