Tinubu appoints new ICPC chairman, secretary

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed a new management team for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The President appointed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Jigawa State, Musa Adamu Aliyu, as the new ICPC chairman.

He also appointed Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as the Secretary of the commission.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, October 17.

According to the statement, the President exercised the powers conferred on him as established in Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000.

“The new Chairman of the ICPC is nominated for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, following the President’s approval of the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024,” the statement read.

“The position of Secretary to the Commission does not require Senate confirmation and, therefore, by the directive of the President, the appointment of Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect.”

The presidency said Aliyu had embarked upon many far-reaching reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa State since September 2019 and held Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law.

It added that Oparaodu is a lawyer with over 30 years of experience and had served meritoriously in the public service as a member of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council.

The President urged the new ICPC leaders to always act honestly and impartially as they discharge their responsibilities.

On October 12, The ICIR reported President Tinubu appointed Ola Olukoyede the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman.

He is the first head of the EFCC from Nigeria’s south since its creation 20 years ago.

The ICIR also reported that human rights lawyer Femi Falana said the heads of the EFCC and ICPC should not come from the same geopolitical zone.

He argued that appointing the two leaders from the same zone was against the federal character principle.

Falana spoke on the backdrop of President Tinubu’s appointment of Olukoyede from the country’s southwest as EFCC chairman, while the outgoing ICPC chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, also from the South-West, was still in office.