Tinubu, Jonathan, Danjuma, laud Gowon’s ‘no victor, no vanquished’ legacy at memoir launch

EMINENT Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma on Tuesday commended former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, for his role in preserving Nigeria’s unity after the civil war.

They gave the commendation at the public presentation of Gowon’s autobiography, “My Life of Duty and Allegiance”, in Abuja.

Gowon is Nigeria’s former military Head of State who ruled the country from 1966 to 1975. He came to power following a military putsch in 1966 and led the nation through its civil war between 1967 and 1970.

Jonathan, who chaired the event, said Gowon’s post–civil war declaration of “no victor, no vanquished” laid the foundation for national reconciliation and healing after the 1967–1970 conflict.

He described Gowon as a leader who demonstrated courage during one of Nigeria’s most difficult periods.

He noted that his policies continued to shape national development.

Jonathan also highlighted the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as one of Gowon’s most enduring legacies, saying the scheme helped bridge ethnic and regional divides by exposing young Nigerians to different parts of the country.

He also recalled personally benefiting from NYSC teachers during his secondary school years.

Danjuma: Gowon prevented Nigeria’s disintegration

In his remarks, Danjuma praised Gowon as a wartime leader whose decisions preserved Nigeria’s unity at a critical moment in its history.

He said the “no victor, no vanquished” approach formed the basis for post-war reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

He added that Gowon’s leadership helped stabilise the country after a near-collapse.

Danjuma also described the memoir as a “treasure trove of history,” noting that the nonagenarian account provided rare insight into military leadership, statecraft and national survival during the civil war era.

Tinubu: memoir is a blueprint for Nigeria’s future

Earlier on his address, Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, described Gowon’s autobiography as a “national document” that should guide present and future generations.

He said the memoir reflects a period when Nigeria’s unity was tested but preserved through restraint, dialogue and leadership decisions taken under extreme pressure.

The president also stressed the importance of preserving historical memory, warning that nations that forget their past risk repeating their mistakes.

He further praised Gowon’s role in establishing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), describing it as a key platform for regional cooperation and security in West Africa.