Tinubu orders military to track Borno suicide bombers, demands probe into Kano explosion

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered the armed forces to track down terrorists responsible for the suicide bombing that killed 10 people in Konduga, Borno State.

He also ordered a probe into the explosion that killed five people and injured 15 others in Kano.

He condemned the Borno attack and described it as cowardly.

In a statement on Sunday, June 22, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed sadness over the incident and urged security agencies to act swiftly.

“President Bola Tinubu has expressed anguish over the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, at the weekend. The president mourned those who lost their lives, describing the attack as cowardly.

“He urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic,” the statement read.

The ICIR reported that the Borno State Police Command confirmed the attack, which took place around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at a local eatery. The command’s spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said several others were injured.

Tinubu also extended his condolences to the government and people of Borno and directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support survivors of the attack.

Reacting to the Kano explosion, the president sympathised with the bereaved families and those injured in the attack, which occurred on Saturday at a scrap metal factory.

Abdullahi said the command received a distress call from Ibrahim Udazu, the Marketing Manager of Yongxing Steel Company located along Ring Road, Mariri Quarters in Kano, about an explosion that occurred in the factory premises.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, immediately led the command’s team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Wears Personnel to the scene and secured the premises to avert further damages. “The scene was immediately cordoned off to restrict access as cautionary measure, and the police EOD Personnel professionally recovered seven suspected devices without hurts.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the explosion occurred from a truck loaded with scraps from Damaturu, Yobe State, while offloading at the company’s premises. As a result, fifteen people sustained varying degrees of injury and were immediately rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. Regrettably, five of the victims died while receiving treatment.” The state commissioner of police directed a detailed investigation into the explosion and urged the public to remain calm, be vigilant, and cooperate with the police to get to the root cause of the incident.