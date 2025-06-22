Tinubu orders military to track Borno suicide bombers, demands probe into Kano explosion

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered the armed forces to track down terrorists responsible for the suicide bombing that killed 10 people in Konduga, Borno State.
He also ordered a probe into the explosion that killed five people and injured 15 others in Kano.
He condemned the Borno attack and described it as cowardly.
In a statement on Sunday, June 22, by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed sadness over the incident and urged security agencies to act swiftly.
“President Bola Tinubu has expressed anguish over the suicide bombing in Konduga, Borno State, at the weekend. The president mourned those who lost their lives, describing the attack as cowardly.
“He urged security agencies to double their efforts in routing remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents who resort to attacks on soft targets as a diversionary tactic,” the statement read.
The ICIR reported that the Borno State Police Command confirmed the attack, which took place around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 20, at a local eatery. The command’s spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said several others were injured.
Tinubu also extended his condolences to the government and people of Borno and directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support survivors of the attack.
Reacting to the Kano explosion, the president sympathised with the bereaved families and those injured in the attack, which occurred on Saturday at a scrap metal factory.
Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org