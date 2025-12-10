Tinubu orders ministers to seek presidential approval before using police escorts

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday insisted that his directive withdrawing police officers from VIP and VVIP protection was final, warning ministers and top government officials to comply immediately.

Speaking at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu instructed ministers to approach the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for clearance whenever their assignments require police escorts.

“If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, quoted the president to have said.

Tinubu noted that police officers were trained to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

He explained that redirecting police officers back to core policing duties was necessary as the country battles insecurity, including kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism.

He stressed that operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would take over VIP protection.

According to him, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been tasked with making the necessary arrangements.

“”The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too,” he added.

He directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; and the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure full enforcement of the order.

The president said the security structure would be reviewed to allow police officers return to the frontline and better protect vulnerable communities.

“We face challenges here and there of Kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The Civil Defence is very much around,” Tinubu stated.

His insistence came against the backdrop of the expected full enforcement of his earlier order directing the Nigeria Police Force to redeploy officers attached to VIPs back to core policing duties.

On November 24, the Nigeria Police Force, acting on Tinubu’s directive, issued a circular withdrawing all escort personnel under its Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 16 in Lagos.

The circular, referenced AB:4087/DOPS/SPU/816/LAS/VOL.3/147 and signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Neji Veronica, ordered affected officers to “report back before the end of today” and attend a mandatory lecture parade.

The ICIR reported on Sunday, November 23, that Tinubu directed the police authorities to withdraw all their officers serving as escorts to VIPs nationwide to core duties.

He advised anyone seeking police protection to request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The president gave the directive during a security meeting he held with the Police, Air Force, and Army chiefs, as well as the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.