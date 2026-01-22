Tinubu posts Oke, Are, Dalhatu, Suleiman as ambassadors

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of four ambassador-designates.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Thursday night.

Tinubu posted Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France. He also deployed Lateef Are, a retired colonel, as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

“Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

“Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former governor of Kebbi, is the ambassador-designate to Turkey, where the president is scheduled to begin a state visit next week.

“In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassador-designates, in accordance with diplomatic procedures,” ” the statement stated.

The ICIR reports that four ambassadors are among the 68 confirmed by the Senate in December 2025.

Others cleared by the Senate, including former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Reno Omokri, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan are waiting for their posting by the president.

The ICIR reports that this is the first time Tinubu will nominate and post ambassadors since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

He recalled those appointed by his predecessor, the late President Muhammadu Buhari, shortly after he assumed office and has failed to replace them, except for the four postings he made today.

Details later…