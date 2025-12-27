Tinubu reaffirms support for state police, says “attack helicopters” arrives soon

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has stated that four attack helicopters will arrive in the country from the United States soon.

President Tinubu disclosed this during a meeting with a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria, led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at his Lagos residence on Friday.

He informed that the Federal Government had procured four attack helicopters from the United States, noting that they are expected to arrive in the country “soon.”

“Our orders for four attack helicopters from the United States of America will take some time to arrive. We have approached Turkey for assistance.

He urged CAN to collaborate with his administration in realising the nation’s shared goals, noting that some of the policies implemented by his government would require time to yield results.

“The mood of the nation is peaceful, although our ungoverned spaces are so large. The challenge is real, but we will surmount it. We are very religious. We are prayer warriors. We need your focus, vigilance, and cooperation.

Tinubu said that community and State Police will be a reality once the National Assembly completes the required legislative inputs, adding that “Military hardware is difficult to replace, also very expensive and not available off the shelf.”

The President’s reaffirmation on state police comes as the country battles a wave of insecurity and insurgency sweeping across the country, raising global concern and necessitating the involvement of the United States government.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday to announce the US had struck in Sokoto State, which the Nigerian government later confirmed and said they were carried out in collaboration with the US.

He said that the operation, which targeted militants responsible for the killing of “innocent Christians”, was ordered by him in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the United States.