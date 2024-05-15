Tinubu spent N90bn on 2024 hajj subsidy– Shettima

VICE President Kashim Shettima has revealed that President Bola Tinubu spent N90 billion to subsidise the costs for Nigerians participating in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

Shettima disclosed this, on Wednesday, May 15, at the inauguration of the 2024 National Hajj operation, held at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. It involves Muslims pilgrimaging to Mecca to worship their God.

The spiritual exercise is only obligatory for all Muslims who are physically, mentally and financially capable of undertaking the act of worship, provided their absence does not cause hardship for their family.

The ICIR gathered that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently increased the fare for the 2024 Hajj due to the devaluation of the naira.

Initially stated as N4.5 million, the fee was adjusted to N4.6 million for pilgrims from the northern region and N4.8 million for those from the southern region.

Speaking on Tinubu’s impact on the pilgrimage, Shettima said: “President Bola Tinubu also works round the clock to control the downwards spiral of our local currency to bring relief to our pilgrims and other Nigerians, a move that eventually succeeded in lowering the fare. The President approved the release of N90 billion to subsidise the pilgrimage cost for this year’s hajj.”

According to him, the President attached immense importance to religious pilgrimage due to its role in transforming the behavioural and other spheres of lives of believers beyond performing the pilgrimage

“Due to this high regard, the government took time to carefully select men of integrity with administrative acumen and records of selfless dedication to manage the affairs of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in the interest of Nigerian pilgrims.

“Government at the highest level monitors all arrangements meant for the wellbeing of our pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and within the country before embarking on the journey.

“We are aware of the provision put in place for the safety, security and comfort of the Nigerian contingent to the 2024 hajj of our pilgrims.”

The vice president also called on the pilgrims not to relent in praying for the success of the Tinubu administration and the progress of the country.

Earlier in his remark, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, charged Nigerian pilgrims with discipline to project the image of Nigeria positively.

He also applauded the Tinubu-led federal government for its effort to ensure that the 2024 hajj takes place.