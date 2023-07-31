22.5 C
Abuja
Tinubu to address Nigerians as NLC insists on strike

Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu will make his third broadcast to Nigerians today, Monday, July 31, at 7:00 pm.

The ICIR reports that the broadcast will likely be on the planned protest and strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, August 2, over the hardship Nigerians face after the Federal Government removed the subsidy on petrol.

It follows the May 29 inauguration and June 12 Democracy Day addresses the President made to Nigerians.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Dele Alake, early Monday morning, urged television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria network services for the broadcast.

Since the President announced the subsidy removal, transportation costs have snowballed, with an accompanying rise in prices of other basic commodities, making life difficult for most citizens.

On July 26, The ICIR reported the NLC gave the Nigerian government seven days to reverse the fuel price and other demands to avert a strike.

Efforts by the government and labour to reach a truce through meetings failed.

The government, however, said on Friday, July 28, that labour’s insistence on the strike was a contempt of court.

However, the NLC is insisting on strike.

    In a letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice/Solicitor-General of the Federation, titled ‘Re-NLC in contempt of court’, signed by its lawyer, Sam Ogala, the labour union said no court had ruled against its planned protest, adding that it was within the constitutional right of the workers to embark on peaceful protests.

    “You will agree with us that the National Industrial Court or any other court has not granted an order of interim, interlocutory or perpetual injunction restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

    “Since the constitutional right of Nigerian workers to protest peacefully cannot by any stretch of imagination be classified as an industrial action or strike of any nature, you ought not to have threatened our client with contempt of court,” parts of the letter read.

    The ICIR reports the NLC has never gone on a major strike in the past eight years, covering the eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

    Marcus FATUNMOLE

    Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's the ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

