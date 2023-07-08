Tinubu to attend ECOWAS summit in Guinea-Bissau

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to participate in the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Guinea-Bissau.

Tinubu is expected to have departed Abuja today, Saturday July 8, according to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Friday, July 7.

Alake revealed that Tinubu would be accompanied by some members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other top government officials.

The Summit, which starts on Sunday, July 9, is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues.

The issues include the report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries, report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

“Other items slated for discussion include Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan- Lagos corridor,” the statement added.

Tinubu made his first official trip out of Nigeria on Tuesday, June 20, to Paris, France capital, to participate in the two-day Summit on June 22 and 23.

The Summit looked at opportunities to restore fiscal space for countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in ‘green’ infrastructure for energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

The meeting was graced by other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists.