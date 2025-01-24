Tinubu, Wike mourn former FCT minister Useni

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has joined the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to mourn the passing of a former minister of the FCT, Jeremiah Useni, a retired lieutenant general.

Jeremiah died on Thursday, January 23, following a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Tinubu, in a message on Friday, January 24, by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended condolences to the late general’s family, friends, military colleagues, and political associates.

Tinubu said Useni demonstrated courage and dedication throughout his military career and inspired many young officers to prioritise national interests above personal gain.

The president added that the late Useni also made some difference in politics.

On his part, Wike described Useni’s death as the “fall of one of the biggest trees in the forest of Nigeria.”

Wike, in a statement signed by his senior special assistant on public communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, said the deceased was a leader Nigerians would never forget for helping to develop the FCT when he served as the minister between 1993 and 1998.

Wike said from joining the Army at 14, Useni’s life was a testament to his dedication and service to Nigeria.

According to Wike, Useni started his journey in the army at just 14 years old and went on to hold various prestigious positions, including military governor of the defunct Bendel State, minister of transport, quartermaster-general of the Nigeria Army, FCT minister, and senator for the people of Plateau South.

He said the career of the retired general spanned multiple decades and regimes, giving him a unique perspective on the country’s history and development.

“He was a jolly good fellow, fondly called ‘Jerry Boy,’ who took service to the people as his number one priority.

“Nigerians, especially the Tarok people of Plateau State, will never forget the late general for epitomising great virtues. He will be sorely missed by the entire people of Plateau State, the Nigerian Armed Forces and Nigerians in general.”

Wike expressed condolences on behalf of himself and the residents of the FCT, describing Useni as a great man, a patriot, a fine military officer, and a peacemaker.

Useni’s death was officially confirmed on Thursday night by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang in a statement released by his director of press and public affairs, Gyang Bere.

Mutfwang expressed sadness over the death, calling it a significant loss to the deceased’s family, the military, and the nation.

He lauded Useni’s leadership and commitment to public service, particularly in promoting peace and security in northern Nigeria.

The governor highlighted the deceased’s distinguished career, including his roles and his transition into politics as a senator.

He commended Useni’s selfless service and legacy, which he said would continue to inspire future generations.