Tinubu yet to approve salary review for politicians, public officers — Presidency

Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu

THE federal government has said it is yet to give approval for the salary review for elected politicians and judicial officers.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 22, the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President Dele Aleke said the Bola Tinubu, did not approve the 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, and political and judicial officers.

Earlier, it was reported that the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) increased the remunerations of the President, Bola Tinubu, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and others by 114 per cent.

The RMAFC chairman, Muhammadu Shehu represented by the commission staff Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, announced the development on Tuesday, June 20, while presenting a report of the reviewed remuneration package to the Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris.

The commission claimed the last review of the salaries was overdue as the previous review was conducted in 2007.

However, reacting to this, Alake said while it was constitutional for the Commission to propose and fix salary, the president must approve the review for it to be considered effective.

He described the report as misinformation as the president did not approve the review.

He said, “This unfounded story gained prominence on social media and in a section of mainstream media, again, brings to the fore the danger fake news poses to society and our national well-being.

“The misinformation was, obviously, contrived to create an ill will for the new administration, slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast-paced, dynamic and progressive policies,” he said.

    Meanwhile, the federal commissioner, Hassan Usman, while featuring on Arise TV on Wednesday, June 21, defended the proposed increase.

    Usman said the political leaders and citizens faced the same economic situation.

    He argued that the increment was long overdue as these last increased 16 years ago.

    The commissioner also said, “We didn’t increase the allowances. All what we did was increase the basic salary and then, of course, the allowances are there the way they are. They are only commensurately percentages of the basic salary.”

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

