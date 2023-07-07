24.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and EconomyTax and Taxation
Tax and Taxation

Tomato, pepper, gari sellers, artisans exempted from Traders’ tax – FIRS

Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH
FILE: Food items on sale at the market. Traders and customers are complaining about the increasing price of foudstuff across Nigeria

Related

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it is exempting dealers of foodstuffs from the Value Added Tax (VAT) Direct, its proposed tax for traders in the informal economy.

The tax also excludes artisans from compliance.

Many Nigerians have expressed disapproval with the proposed tax, but a senior FIRS official had provided explanations on why the Service is focusing on the informal sector, which constitutes a large chunk of traders.

The FIRS Director of VAT,  Loveth Ononuga, said on Thursday, June 6 that any trader whose turnover is below N25 million would not be affected by the initiative.

Ononuga said that those who trade in VAT-exempt goods are also excluded.

According to the Director, the initiative largely aims at expanding the tax net to those who are not formally registered and have not been paying VAT, according to the VAT Act.

She further said that VAT Direct targets dealers of electronics, textiles, gold, and “deep-pocket traders who may not have been captured in the tax net.”

She added that the VAT Direct initiative would enumerate traders, as “at the moment, we do don’t have the data of the business community in Nigeria.”

A World Bank figure had revealed that 80 per cent of the Nigerian business was informal, while only 20 per cent was formal.

Ononuga said, “We don’t know who makes up that 20 per cent. The VAT Direct is the foundation for building up that data bank to know exactly those who are the informal traders, and what they are dealing in.”

She emphasised the importance of gathering data in planning the economy, both in state and federal governments.

She said data capturing of marketers would enable the government to easily reach out to them on incentives, and on palliative interventions.

She posited that the scheme would help curb imposition of multiple taxes, and that there was actually a collaboration among stakeholders that would address this.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “Part of the focus of the VAT Direct is to reduce multiple taxation. You could see the FIRS partnering with the umbrella body of the Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) and law enforcement agencies.

    “The VAT is a federal tax to be collected according to section 8 of the VAT Act, which states that all persons and individuals, whether incorporated or not, registered or not dealing in invertible goods and services in the country, must pay it, so the FIRS has the right to collect it,” she said.

    The FIRS chairman, Muhammad Nami, who is also the chairman of the Joint Tax Board (JTB), is expected to collaborate with JTB and Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), which is the umbrella association of traders, to rid markets of touts posing as tax collectors in the drive to eliminate multiple taxes and illegal dues.

    VAT-exempt goods include healthcare related equipment and services, medicines including for veterinary care but excluding cosmetology and fitness devices, spas, and gymnasium and similar services.

     

    Harrison EDEH
    [email protected]

    Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Business and Economy

    Tinubu signs four Executive Orders, suspends 5% tax on telecoms

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has signed four Executive Orders and suspended the five per cent...
    Sports

    NNL playoffs: Sporting Lagos, Kano Pillars, Heartland gain promotion to NPFL

    KANO PILLARS, Kastina United, Heartland FC and Sporting Lagos have gained promotion to the...
    Police

    Police disband team which ran over handcuffed man in viral video

    THE Acting Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, has disbanded the police team which...
    INEC

    INEC drags suspended Adamawa REC to court, files 6-count charge

    THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against the suspended...
    Banking and Finance

    Adopt STP tech to attract youths, rural dwellers’ participation, stakeholders urge NGX

    AS the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) considers adopting straight-through processing (STP) to facilitate equity...

    Most Read

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Kwara gov emerges chairman Nigeria Governors Forum

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Sudan crisis: Egypt opens border for stranded Nigerians

    Assault: Seun Kuti released from police custody

    Senate joins Reps, others in seeking clemency for Ekweremadu

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    UNICEF, NYSC, NPC sign pact on digitalised birth registration in Nigeria

    Sudan crisis: Four days later, Nigerians still stranded at Egyptian border

    [UPDATED] Road traffic crashes: Dangerous states to drive in Nigeria

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Tinubu signs four Executive Orders, suspends 5% tax on telecoms

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.