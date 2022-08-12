Train attack: How FG met terrorists’ demands for release of abducted passengers

SENIOR Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu has said terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train failed to release abducted passengers after the Federal Government met their demands.

Shehu narrated how the Federal Government met the terrorists’ demands in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Friday.

According to him, the leader of the terrorists demanded the release of his wife, new born twins and seven other children who were in prison custody.

Shehu said the Federal Government complied with the demands.

He said, “Anyone who says government is not doing anything about their release might be unaware of efforts government is making.

“Let me tell you, initially the gang leader demanded the release of his pregnant wife who was in jail. The government took her to a hospital where she gave birth to twins and informed him that his wife and the twins are in good health and later all three were freed.

“He refused to free the victims, but he gave a fresh demand of releasing six or seven of his children from prison. Not only did the government release them from jail, it sent a plane to fly them from Adamawa, where they were detained, and delivered them to the terrorists.

“Again, they refused to release the victims. Instead, they asked for money, so you can not say government is doing nothing.”

Shehu added the government would do its best to ensure the release of the victims that are still in captivity.

Terrorists had on March 27 kidnapped over 300 Kaduna-Abuja train passengers after killing eight and wounding 26 others.

Though some of the abducted passengers have been been released, many others are still held hostage by the terrorists.