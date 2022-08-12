24.1 C
Abuja

Train attack: How FG met terrorists’ demands for release of abducted passengers

Conflict and Security
Sinafi Omanga
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SENIOR Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu has said terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train failed to release abducted passengers after the Federal Government met their demands.

Shehu narrated how the Federal Government met the terrorists’ demands in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Friday.

According to him, the leader of the terrorists demanded the release of his wife, new born twins and seven other children who were in prison custody.

Shehu said the Federal Government complied with the demands.

He said, “Anyone who says government is not doing anything about their release might be unaware of efforts government is making.

“Let me tell you, initially the gang leader demanded the release of his pregnant wife who was in jail. The government took her to a hospital where she gave birth to twins and informed him that his wife and the twins are in good health and later all three were freed.

“He refused to free the victims, but he gave a fresh demand of releasing six or seven of his children from prison. Not only did the government release them from jail, it sent a plane to fly them from Adamawa, where they were detained, and delivered them to the terrorists.

- Advertisement -

“Again, they refused to release the victims. Instead, they asked for money, so you can not say government is doing nothing.”

Shehu added the government would do its best to ensure the release of the victims that are still in captivity.

Terrorists had on March 27 kidnapped over 300 Kaduna-Abuja train passengers after killing eight and wounding 26 others.

Though some of the abducted passengers have been been released, many others are still held hostage by the terrorists.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

NNPCLtd. signs contract extension with oil majors, targets $500bn investments

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) has signed a contract extension with five...
Conflict and Security

Bandits kill two vigilantes in Abuja

TWO vigilante members have been reported dead following an encounter with bandits at Gasakpa...
News

Wike to Atiku: People around you may cost you 2023 presidential election

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has advised candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Business and Economy

Aero Contractors eyes return to commercial operations

Aero Contractors is eyeing a return to commercial operations after the temporary suspension of...
Banking and Finance

Resignation wave in banking sector an opportunity, not crisis – Suleiman, Sterling Bank CEO

THE Chairman, Conference Consultative Committee of the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference, Abubakar...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNNPCLtd. signs contract extension with oil majors, targets $500bn investments

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.