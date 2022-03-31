30.4 C
Abuja

Train attack: Terrorists are emerging in Nigeria like locusts – Adesina

Conflict and SecurityNews
Marcus Fatunmole
Femi Adesina, special adviser to Buhari on media and publicity
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has said terrorists are emerging in Nigeria “like locusts” despite the efforts of the country’s security forces.

Adesina also said negative comments by religious leaders and other commentators on the polity have caused problems for the country.

He made the claims in his weekly column titled “From the Inside.”

He wrote on the backdrop of Monday’s deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Adesina said citizens had hailed the rail revolution in the country for its safety, comfort and luxury.

He lamented that the terrorists brought the Abuja-Kaduna train services to a halt after they killed innocent passengers and halted services.

He said Buhari had always wished that security forces neutralize the terrorists to enable citizens to conduct their lawful businesses without fear.

Adesina said Buhari told the security chiefs to eliminate the terrorists.

“Wipe out these evil people. Kill them. Eliminate them. Nigerians love me. They trust me. That is why they keep voting for me. Wipe them out. Kill them. Eliminate them,” Adesina quoted Buhari to have said.

He claimed that the president had equipped, trained and boosted the morale of the soldiers to make them discharge their duties. 

According to him, the soldiers have lived up to expectation by “dispatching the evil people to meet their principal, the Devil. But those ones keep coming like locusts.”

He was nevertheless optimistic that the nation would overcome evil forces.

Adesina also lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly playing politics with the nation’s security, especially the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

