Tribunal: Police reinforce deployment, warn against misinformation

AS NIGERIANS await the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned mischief makers against misinformation that could lead to chaos.

The NPF also said it had reinforced its deployment to guarantee the protection of lives and property.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, September 5.

The Police said they had fortified security architecture to forestall any breakdown of law and order nationwide due to the anticipated judgment.

“The Nigeria Police Force has strengthened its deployment across the length and breadth of Nigeria. The Police wish to reiterate the commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement.

“The NPF has diligently emplaced all necessary deployments and security measures during this critical period, as officers and men are fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens,” part of the statement reads.

Furthermore, the NPF cautioned all individuals and political gladiators to be cautious in their actions and utterances, as the Force said it would not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy.

The Police urged all citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to its duty of protecting and serving the Nigerian people and is committed to carrying out these roles with professionalism, impartiality, and utmost dedication,” the Force added.

The ICIR reported that PEPT) fixed Wednesday, September 6, to deliver judgment in the case of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election and incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

The Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, confirmed this to The ICIR in a telephone chat on Monday, September 4.

Judgement on the case of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) is also scheduled for the same day.

Bangari noted that the proceedings would be open to live broadcast by interested media organisations.

On Monday, September 4, The ICIR reported that the State Security Service (SSS) uncovered plots by unnamed individuals to stage violent protests nationwide.

The secret security outfit claimed the protest had been planned to discredit the Federal Government over its economic policies.

This was disclosed in a statement by the SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya.

The claim came amid the two-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protesting the hardship occasioned by Tinubu’s economic policies, especially the fuel subsidy removal.

It also coincides with the tribunal’s ruling on the presidential election.