Winners of Headies Next Rated Award from 2006-2023

THE Headies Awards, formerly known as “Hip Hop World,” debuted in 2006 and has since played a significant role in promoting Nigerian music and acknowledging the talents of artistes in the industry.

The award show features a unique “Next Rated” category to honour emerging artists who have shattered boundaries and set remarkable standards for themselves.

When the award show began in 2006, Asa was the first recipient of this honour.

Besides the plaque, the awardee is also presented with an SUV, given at a later date.

The 16th edition of the award show held at the Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, September 3, had Asake as the winner of the Next Rated category.

Asake didn’t gain much recognition until he signed with Olamide’s record label, ‘YBNL,’ and released his debut Extended Play, “Ololade,” featuring the breakout single, “Omo Ope,” with Olamide.

He released his debut album, ‘Mr Money with the Vibes,’ which includes hit songs such as Joha, Organise, Peace Be Unto You, and Terminator.

Asake has collaborated with A-list Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and others. He has also performed on international stages, received nominations and won awards. He is currently a sensation in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Other winners and the years they won

2022: Bnxn

2021: Omah Lay

2020: No Headies

2019: Rema

2018: Mayorkun

2017: No Headies

2016: Mr Eazi

2015: Reekado Banks

2014: Patoranking

2013: Sean Tizzle

2012: Davido

2011: Wizkid

2010: Skuki

2009: Omawumi

2008: Wande Coal

2007: Overdose

2006: Asa