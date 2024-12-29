Troops capture Bello Turji’s female arms courier in Zamfara

TROOPS from Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have arrested a 25-year-old suspected female ammunition courier, Shamsiyya Ahadu.

In a statement issued Sunday, December 29 2024 in Gusau, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, coordinator of the Joint Media coordination Centre, confirmed the arrest.

Ahadu and her accomplice, a motorcyclist, Ahmed Husaini, were apprehended on December 28 in the Badarawa area of Shinkafi Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

She was caught with 764 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and six magazines intended for delivery to the camp of terrorist leader Bello Turji.

“Her arrest followed an intelligence report regarding the movement of the terrorists’ logistics along the road from Kware to Badarawa communities in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“In response to the development, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma promptly established a roadblock leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

“Both suspects are currently undergoing investigation by appropriate authorities,” the statement reads in part.

The statement emphasised the troops’ commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and preventing the illegal movement of arms and ammunition within their area of operation.

It urged the public to continue providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of wanted terrorists and their collaborators. It acknowledged and appreciated the ongoing local support from the community in helping achieve the operation’s objectives.