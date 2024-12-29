back to top

Troops capture Bello Turji’s female arms courier in Zamfara

Reading time: 1 mins
Defence
Troops capture Bello Turji's female arms courier in Zamfara
Notorious bandit, Bello Turji
Fatimah QUADRI
Fatimah QUADRI

TROOPS from Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have arrested a 25-year-old suspected female ammunition courier, Shamsiyya Ahadu.

In a statement issued Sunday, December 29 2024 in Gusau, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, coordinator of the Joint Media coordination Centre, confirmed the arrest.

Ahadu and her accomplice, a motorcyclist, Ahmed Husaini, were apprehended on December 28 in the Badarawa area of Shinkafi Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

She was caught with 764 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and six magazines intended for delivery to the camp of terrorist leader Bello Turji.

“Her arrest followed an intelligence report regarding the movement of the terrorists’ logistics along the road from Kware to Badarawa communities in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.


     

     

    “In response to the development, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma promptly established a roadblock leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

    “Both suspects are currently undergoing investigation by appropriate authorities,” the statement reads in part.

    The statement emphasised the troops’ commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and preventing the illegal movement of arms and ammunition within their area of operation.

    It urged the public to continue providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of wanted terrorists and their collaborators. It acknowledged and appreciated the ongoing local support from the community in helping achieve the operation’s objectives.

    Fatimah QUADRI

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement