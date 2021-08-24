Troops kill six bandits in Plateau

This was contained in a statement by Military Information Officer Ishaku Gaji Takwa on Tuesday.

He said the incident happened on Monday when the troops responded to a distress call by a team of the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Takwa noted that the bandits attacked the IRT team and carted away their weapons but these were later recovered by the troops.

He, however, added that some IRT operatives, whose number he did not mention, died during the operation.

“The Troops in a joint operation with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Mangu responded swiftly to a distress call from the IRT that bandits had attacked the team and took away their weapons. The criminals were immediately trailed and neutralised after a gun duel with the troops,” the statement said in part.

“Remains of the IRT members who lost their lives and that of the six criminal gangs were recovered. The troops also recovered 3 AK 47 rifles belonging to the IRT team earlier taken away by the criminals.”

Commending the troops for their swift response, the Commander Operation Safe Haven Ibrahim Ali charged the troops to continue the collaborative efforts and sustain the tempo until criminal elements were wiped out of the state.

He further directed the troops to dominate all suspected criminal hideouts and deny them freedom of action.

Ali also called on citizens to continue collaborating with the troops and always provide the military with credible security information.