29.1 C
Abuja

Troops kill six bandits in Plateau

Featured News
Vincent Ufuoma

Related

Share this story
THE Nigerian Army said troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have killed six bandits in Plateau State.

This was contained in a statement by Military Information Officer Ishaku Gaji Takwa on Tuesday.

He said the incident happened on Monday when the troops responded to a distress call by a team of the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Takwa noted that the bandits attacked the IRT team and carted away their weapons but these were later recovered by the troops.

He, however, added that some IRT operatives, whose number he did not mention, died during the operation.

“The Troops in a joint operation with the Divisional Police Headquarters at Mangu responded swiftly to a distress call from the IRT that bandits had attacked the team and took away their weapons. The criminals were immediately trailed and neutralised after a gun duel with the troops,” the statement said in part.

“Remains of the IRT members who lost their lives and that of the six criminal gangs were recovered. The troops also recovered 3 AK 47 rifles belonging to the IRT team earlier taken away by the criminals.”

Commending the troops for their swift response, the Commander Operation Safe Haven Ibrahim Ali charged the troops to continue the collaborative efforts and sustain the tempo until criminal elements were wiped out of the state.

- Advertisement -

He further directed the troops to dominate all suspected criminal hideouts and deny them freedom of action.

Ali also called on citizens to continue collaborating with the troops and always provide the military with credible security information.

Reporter at | Website | + posts

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Troops kill six bandits in Plateau

THE Nigerian Army said troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have killed six bandits...
Featured News

Borno governor defends surrendered terrorists, says not all of them are criminals

BORNO State Governor Babagana Zulum has defended some of the surrendered deadly Boko Haram...
Featured News

Book review: Remaking Nigeria: Sixty years, sixty voices by Mahmud Jega

By Mahmud JEGA This compendium titled Remaking Nigeria: Sixty years, sixty voices edited by the indefatigable journalist,...
Featured News

Political ‘enemies’ unite at Buhari son’s wedding

ON August 19, about 24 hours before he arrived in Kano for the wedding...
Featured News

Buhari should limit open grazing to areas where the culture is tolerated – Tambuwal

SOKOTO State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to limit his plan...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBorno governor defends surrendered terrorists, says not all of them are criminals

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.