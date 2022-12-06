Truck hits transmission tower in Abuja, disrupts power supply

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed the disruption of power supply in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

As explained by the TCN in a statement this evening, the disruption was caused by a gravel-loaded truck which lost control and crashed into TCN’s 132kV transmission tower No. 20 supplying bulk electricity to the 100MVA part of the Katampe substation and 2x60MVA GIS Central Area substation.

The incident resulted in restricted outage in Maitama, Wuse, Central Area, and some parts of Garki.

The TCN said it was working to put in place a bypass from the Katampe substation to the GIS substation in the Central Area to restore power supply to the affected area and environs.

The TCN Group General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, informed in the statement that the incident occurred at about 2.55pm this afternoon, which brought down the tower, but did not record any loss of life.

Mbah noted that attempts were being made by TCN engineers to remove the conductors presently lying on the road to ensure ease of movement around the area.

“Presently, TCN engineers are at the site of the incident and are already assessing the level of damage and attempting to put in place remedial installation in the form of a temporary by-pass to restore electricity supply to the affected areas,” the company said.