TCN’s 15 new procured transformers set  to improve transmission capacity with 1,487mw

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has imported 15 power transformers to sustain its transmission expansion plan (TEP).

As the TEP seeks to increase the current bulk power transmission capacity of over 7,000 megawatts, the procured transformers are expected to raise the national transmission wheeling capacity by 1,487mw.

According to the TCN, the brand new power transformers were recently received at the Apapa port, Lagos State, in what officials described as a historic event for the entire power sector.

The transformers comprise 10 units of 60mva transformer for 132/33kv line capacity, and five units of 150mva 330/132kv capacity transformers delivered to the TCN Central Store in Ojo, Lagos State, for onward delivery to the various TCN project sites nationwide.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, said the contract for the supply of the transformers under the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP) was funded by the World Bank.

Abdulaziz noted that the TCN had mapped out the sub-stations where the transformers would be installed.

He added that when the transformers are installed and connected to the national power grid, the increased transmission capacity would be 637mw from 10 of the 60mva 132/33kV power transformers, and another 850mw through the five units of the 150mva 330/132kv transformers.

“This will be an additional 1,487mv transmission network capacity while ensuring N-1 reliability criteria in the sub-stations, which is strategic in enhancing grid stability,” he said.

Abdulaziz noted that in August last year, the World Bank also funded transformer supply contracts, which brought in 10 units of 60mva 132/33kV transformers and 25 earthing transformers.

“Out of the 10 units of 60mva transformers, five were installed in Karu and Gombe sub-stations, while two are currently being installed in Kano, and one in Lagos State.

“This is the first time in the history of the TCN that it took delivery of large numbers of transformers within a short period. These are milestone achievements for TCN as it strives to implement its short-term development plan under the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP),” he said.

The World Bank-sponsored NETAP project is one of the TCN donor-funded projects aimed at expanding the transmission grid, while also prioritizing maintenance of the existing transmission infrastructures.

Abdulaziz revealed that the TCN was equally executing several projects funded by the Agence Français de Développement (AFD), while processes for projects funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) were progressing fast and the TCN would soon sign contracts for 330kV & 132kV sub-stations.

He also said the procurement of consultants for projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would soon commence.

The Assistant General Manager, Material Control and Stores at the TCN stores in Ojo, Lagos, Pius Nwachi, gave an insight into the delivery of the power equipment.

Nwachi, an engineer, said, “We had 10 units of 60mva transformers that came in, and out of that we have sent out five already. We are also taking delivery of another set of 100mva power transformers, while others, including 150mva power transformers, have been discharged.”

The engineer, giving updates on how some of the transformers had been sent out to installation sites, said, “One of the 60mva power transformers was taken to Egbin to complete a sub-station project there within the Lagos region. The TCN also sent one to Gombe and another 60mva transformer to Karu in Abuja.

“Of the 10 units of 60mva power transformers that the TCN has acquired, five have already been discharged to various sites, while five are on ground for onward deployment. In a short while, the TCN will be announcing the commissioning of these various power sub-station projects, which will then boost bulk power supply available to distribution load centres in those areas.”

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, had lauded the efforts of the TCN in boosting the transmission section of the electricity supply value chain.

Speaking at a recent State House briefing, Aliyu confirmed the arrival of the multiple power transformers, saying, “I am also pleased to announce that we have begun implementation of the Siemens PPI with the purchase of 10 mobile transformers and 10 sub-stations. The pre-engineering segment of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) contract is complete and we expect contract offers on 127 Transmission and Distribution projects (Brownfield and Greenfield) from Siemens.”

Aliyu also said that for better utilisation of energy generated on the national grid, the Federal Government had many key grid initiatives, with more than N125.2 billion budgeted between 2015 and 2021 for TCN and Development Finance Funding through the World Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), French Development Agency (AFD), Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and others of up to $1.7 billion.

He added that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was also funding $250 million for the rehabilitation of critical interfaces between transmission and distribution to increase and stabilize power delivery. Additionally, through the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), the Nigerian government is bringing $2 billion or more to the transmission grid.

“This is almost $4 billion secured by this administration to augment the grid. It should be noted that many of these funds are being actively spent and the results will be felt over time. We are working tirelessly to ensure that all of these investments translate to incremental delivered power.

“There are 135 ongoing projects for transmission lines, sub-stations and other associated grid infrastructures. The TCN has completed 30 key sub-station projects and 12 important transmission lines,” he noted.

Aliyu listed some of the projects to include the resuscitation of the second Egbin-Ajah Transmission Line and the recently commissioned NDPHC Lafia 2X150mva & 2X60 /132/33/330kv transmission sub-station (under NIPP), the 330kv Quad Lines from Alaoji to Onitsha and Delta Power Station to Benin, as well as the Kano to Katsina 330kv line. There is also the Lagos/Ogun Transmission Infrastructure Project under JICA funding.

The minister also said the TCN had completed 30 key sub-station projects and 12 important transmission lines.

He said, “Recently, through the CBN intervention for Transmission-Distribution interfaces, we have also awarded more than 30 sub-station rehabilitations and 1,570mva transformer capacity upgrades, with 34 critical transformers to be installed or replaced.

“Our investments have improved stability of the grid through the efforts of our System Operator (under TCN). Under this administration, grid stability has drastically improved: in 2021 the nation had only two adverse grid events (partial or full collapses of the grid). Compare this to a peak of 42 events in 2010 and greater than 10 events every year before 2020.”