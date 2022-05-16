TCN restores Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene vandalised line that triggered April grid collapse

— 1 min read

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has energized the Odukpani–Ikot Ekpene 330kV Double Circuit noTransmission lines after completing the re-erection of the vandalized tower 104, and lines repair.

The energization was done at about 8.41pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The vandalised line resulted in the nationwide grid collapse on April 9, which also resulted in stranded 400 megawatts of power.

In a statement issued today, the TCN said it has commenced the evacuation of over 400mw stranded power generation from the Odukpani power plant to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) for onward delivery to Cross River State and its environs.

The statement mentioned the Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abudulaziz, as disclosing this in a meeting with some power stakeholders in Abuja.

Abdulaziz informed in the statement that the TCN engineering team and the contractor that handled the reconstruction project worked to re-erect the vandalized tower, fortified other towers along the same line route whose members were also vandalized, and carried out the restringing of the 330kv double circuit transmission lines.

With the completion of the repairs, the Odukpani power plant has been reconnected to the grid.

The TCN head noted that during the last visit of the company’s management to the site of the tower incident on May 10, 2022 to assess the progress of work, it had promised to ensure that the project was completed and energized in one week.

According to the Managing Director, “We promised to complete and energize the double circuit transmission line within one week of our last visit to ensure the evacuation of the stranded power from the Odukpani sub-station, and to restore supply to electricity consumers in Cross-River State and environs. We have been able to complete and energize the line before the one week we promised ended.”

The vandalism and consequent collapse of tower 104 on April 8, 2022 was held responsible for the last system collapse, causing over 400mw from the Odukpani power plant to be stranded from the grid.

He revealed that the TCN’s engineers and contractor worked for 39 days in a very unfriendly terrain to ensure the restoration of bulk power to the PHEDC for onward delivery to electricity customers in Cross River State and environs.

He further appealed to Nigerians to work with the TCN and security operatives to ensure the protection of national assets.

He also requested every community hosting power installations to be more attentive to activities around transmission towers.