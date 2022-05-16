21.1 C
Abuja

TCN restores Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene vandalised line that triggered April grid collapse

News
Harrison Edeh
TCN
File Photo: An electricity substation in Nigeria
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has energized the Odukpani–Ikot Ekpene 330kV Double Circuit noTransmission lines after completing the re-erection of the vandalized tower 104, and lines repair.

The energization was done at about 8.41pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The vandalised line resulted in the nationwide grid collapse on April 9, which also resulted in stranded 400 megawatts of power.

In a statement issued today, the TCN said it has commenced the evacuation of over 400mw stranded power generation from the Odukpani power plant to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) for onward delivery to Cross River State and its environs.

The statement mentioned the Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abudulaziz, as disclosing this in a meeting with some power stakeholders in Abuja.

Abdulaziz informed in the statement that the TCN engineering team and the contractor that handled the reconstruction project worked to re-erect the vandalized tower, fortified other towers along the same line route whose members were also vandalized, and carried out the restringing of the 330kv double circuit transmission lines.

With the completion of the repairs, the Odukpani power plant has been reconnected to the grid.

- Advertisement -

The TCN head noted that during the last visit of the company’s management to the site of the tower incident on May 10, 2022 to assess the progress of work, it had promised to ensure that the project was completed and energized in one week.

According to the Managing Director, “We promised to complete and energize the double circuit transmission line within one week of our last visit to ensure the evacuation of the stranded power from the Odukpani sub-station, and to restore supply to electricity consumers in Cross-River State and environs. We have been able to complete and energize the line before the one week we promised ended.”

The vandalism and consequent collapse of tower 104 on April 8, 2022 was held responsible for the last system collapse, causing over 400mw from the Odukpani power plant to be stranded from the grid.

He revealed that the TCN’s engineers and contractor worked for 39 days in a very unfriendly terrain to ensure the restoration of bulk power to the PHEDC for onward delivery to electricity customers in Cross River State and environs.

He further appealed to Nigerians to work with the TCN and security operatives to ensure the protection of national assets.

He also requested every community hosting power installations to be more attentive to activities around transmission towers.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Deborah: Two suspected killers arraigned, remanded in prison custody

TWO suspects were on Monday arraigned in court for allegedly participating in the killing...
Education

Varsity students protest lingering ASUU strike in Ogun, Oyo

University students in Oyo and Ogun states on Monday staged protests against the lingering...
News

FCTA demolishes Abuja mini market

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday demolished a mini market at Area...
Crime

Police arrest four over lynching of sound engineer in Lekki

THE Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested four suspects over the lynching...
ICT/Telecoms

How hackers unlock, steal vehicles – NCC

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday warned that hackers have deviced ways to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDeborah: Two suspected killers arraigned, remanded in prison custody

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.