Buhari confirms appointment of Sule Abdulaziz as MD of TCN

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the General Manager Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said the appointment took effect from April 4, 2022.

The statement explained Abdulaziz had held the position in an acting capacity from May 19, 2020 to April 4, 2022 and was responsible for the overall supervision of the affairs of TCN, including transmission projects, transmission network operations and maintenance, system operations, market administration, human resources management and as the Chief Accounting Officer.

The document read, “Under his watch in acting capacity, Abdulaziz made milestone achievements in projects execution and delivery, and human resources management that optimized personnel performance and productivity.

“Working with an Executive Management consisting of four Executive Directors, Abdulaziz embarked on projects initiatives and execution that significantly transformed TCN from a faltering successor company in the post-privatization era to a viable national and sub-regional transmission company.”

It also noted that Abdulaziz finetuned project execution and fund management, while ensuring that all projects under donor-funded schemes were professionally supervised by specialized units of the company called project management units (PMUs).

The statement further noted that execution of the donor-sponsored projects had progressed extensively and milestones delivery had been as scheduled.