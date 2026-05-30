Trump declared fit by White House doctor despite leg swelling, hand bruising

US President Donald Trump remains in excellent health despite experiencing slight lower leg swelling and minor hand bruising, according to a medical report released by the White House on Friday.

The memo, written by White House physician Sean Barbabell, following Trump’s examination on Tuesday, stated that the 79-year-old president remained fully capable of carrying out his duties. The memo addresses recent public speculation regarding Trump’s physical status and cognitive coordination.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function,” Barbabella wrote.

The physician added that Trump “is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

Trump underwent the examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his third diagnostic visit to the facility over the last 13 months. The visit drew attention after recent photographs showed swollen ankles, bruised hands and a blotchy neck, prompting questions about the president’s health.

The report stated that Trump continued to experience “slight lower leg swelling… with improvement from last year” and ongoing hand bruising, which he described as “…common, benign and consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention.”

While the memo did not explain treatment Trump received for a skin condition on his neck in March and did not indicate whether he underwent another magnetic resonance imaging scan, as he did in October, the medical evaluation declared that the president remained fit to fully discharge his official duties.

Regarding the visible discolored patches frequently observed on the back of the president’s hands, which have occasionally appeared covered with cosmetic concealer during public White House events, the medical team categorised the condition as entirely cosmetic and superficial. The official memorandum attributed the localised discoloration to minor trauma resulting from intense interpersonal contact, magnified by the blood-thinning medication included in the president’s daily preventative healthcare regimen. The evaluation of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis.

Trump was issued standard preventive medical counseling to incorporate increased physical activity, a regulated low-dose aspirin schedule, and structured weight loss into his routine. Following the publication of the medical review, the president took to social media to signal his satisfaction with the health clearance, stating that “everything checked out perfectly.”

The administration continues to defend the president’s intensive public schedule, maintaining that the minor cosmetic and physical adjustments are expected for a leader of his age navigating a highly demanding public profile. The report also stated that Trump was six feet threeinches tall and weighs 238 pounds.