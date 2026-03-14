Trump invites China, France, UK to help secure Strait of Hormuz

THE United States President Donald Trump has called on major world powers, including China, France and the United Kingdom, to deploy naval forces to help secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid its war with Iran.

In a post on his Truth media platform on Saturday, March 13, Trump said countries whose economies depend heavily on oil shipments through the waterway should work with the United States to keep the strait open.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending war ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

He also mentioned Japan and South Korea as countries that could send ships to support the effort, saying they were among those most affected by disruptions to the vital global oil route.

The remarks came as tensions escalate in the Gulf following a series of maritime incidents linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

In recent days, there have been several attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, including drone strikes and missiles that damaged ships and forced some tankers to alter their routes.

Reports also indicate mine explosions that struck cargo vessels in the narrow waterway.

The incidents have heightened concerns among global energy markets because the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints.

The waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and a large share of the world’s crude oil exports pass through it daily.

Trump also claimed in his message that US forces had already destroyed much of Iran’s military but warned that smaller attacks such as drones, mines or short-range missiles could still threaten vessels passing through the area.

“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water,” he added.