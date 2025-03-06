back to top

Trump threatens to eliminate Hamas

Reading time: 1 mins
World News
Trump threatens to eliminate Hamas
The United States President, Donald Trump.
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

UNITED States (US) President Donald Trump has issued what he described as a “final warning” to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages in Gaza.

“Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, shortly after meeting eight freed hostages at the White House.

Trump vowed that he would provide Israel with “everything it needs to finish the job,” warning that “Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Trump’s warning came just hours after the US confirmed it was holding direct negotiations with Hamas regarding hostages and the Gaza ceasefire.

The U.S. had long refrained from direct contact with the Islamist group, which launched a cross-border attack into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking a devastating Gaza war that Gaza health officials said had claimed over 48,000 Palestinian lives.

Trump’s warning reflects his “hell to pay” threat ahead of his return to the White House on January 20, which was followed by the ceasefire and hostages deal in mid-January that he took credit for before then-President Joe Biden left office.


     

     

    In response, the Palestinian Mujahideen military group in Gaza condemned Trump’s warning, accusing his administration of intending “to proceed as a partner in the crimes of genocide against our people.”

    “Trump’s threats today clearly reveal the ugly face of the United States of America and show its lack of seriousness and its renunciation of the agreement it mediated,” the group said.

    However, Hamas has not commented on Trump’s threats yet.

    The U.S. State Department designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997.

    Read Also:

    Biden tests positive for covid, suspends campaign
    China retaliates Trump’s new import tariffs, Canada, Mexico ready for response
    Despite truce, Israeli forces kill 8 Palestinians in West Bank
    Donald Trump’ s Wife Accused Of Plagiarism

     

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement