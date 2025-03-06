Trump threatens to eliminate Hamas

UNITED States (US) President Donald Trump has issued what he described as a “final warning” to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages in Gaza.

“Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, shortly after meeting eight freed hostages at the White House.

Trump vowed that he would provide Israel with “everything it needs to finish the job,” warning that “Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Trump’s warning came just hours after the US confirmed it was holding direct negotiations with Hamas regarding hostages and the Gaza ceasefire.

The U.S. had long refrained from direct contact with the Islamist group, which launched a cross-border attack into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, sparking a devastating Gaza war that Gaza health officials said had claimed over 48,000 Palestinian lives.

Trump’s warning reflects his “hell to pay” threat ahead of his return to the White House on January 20, which was followed by the ceasefire and hostages deal in mid-January that he took credit for before then-President Joe Biden left office.

In response, the Palestinian Mujahideen military group in Gaza condemned Trump’s warning, accusing his administration of intending “to proceed as a partner in the crimes of genocide against our people.”

“Trump’s threats today clearly reveal the ugly face of the United States of America and show its lack of seriousness and its renunciation of the agreement it mediated,” the group said.

However, Hamas has not commented on Trump’s threats yet.

The U.S. State Department designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997.