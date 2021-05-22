We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A civil society organisation YIAGA Africa has said that more than 21 offices of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) have been attacked in the last 24 months.

This was contained in a statement signed by YIAGA Africa’s Director of Programs Cynthia Mbamalu seen by The ICIR. The organisation expressed worries over the incessant attacks on INEC offices.

” These are indeed dangerous signs for the country’s fragile democracy as it will not just affect the commission’s preparation for upcoming elections but also diminish citizens’ confidence in the electoral process,” the statement read in part.

YIAGA Africa noted that the attacks were not only an act of sabotage to the constitution but an assault on democracy and credible elections.

The organisation further said the attacks would most likely have a negative impact on election planning, deployment of personnel and materials and the overall cost of elections in Nigeria.

“These sad incidents will create a financial burden on INEC and increase the cost on INEC and Nigeria by extension.

“In addition, it is also a source of distraction to INEC especially with the ongoing expansion of voter access to polling units and the planned commencement of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) across the country,” YIAGA Africa noted

The group also said citizens were interested in an in-depth investigation into the attacks and for perpetrators to be arrested and prosecuted as a deterrent to others planning similar attacks in the future.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, met with all Residents Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the country, condemning recent attacks and arson of the commission’s state offices.

During the meeting, Yakubu said the increased arson and vandalism of state offices had become an ugly trend for the commission.