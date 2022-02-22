Twitter agreed to give access to Nigerian security agencies to monitor violent content – Lai Mohammed

— 1 min read

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has revealed that Twitter agreed to open a direct portal with Nigerian law enforcement agencies to monitor violent content on the platform.

Mohammed disclosed this when he appeared on a radio programme, Radio Link, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He noted that the microblogging site had agreed to “immediately work with the Federal Government in the area of code of conduct, in line with global best practices”.

To actualise this, the minister said “Twitter agreed to immediately enroll Nigerians in its law enforcement portals and Partners Support Portal.

“The law enforcement portal will provide dedicated channels for the Nigerian law enforcement agencies to escalate reports on contents that violate the code of conduct or national laws.”

He also noted that the Twitter partner support portal would provide a direct channel for the Nigerian government to engage Twitter staff to manage prohibited contents.

Nigeria suspended the social media firm last June after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The government alleged that the platform was being used to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence” by spreading fake news that could potentially have “violent consequences”.

Before ending the ban, the Nigerian government insisted that Twitter must: