34.5 C
Abuja

Twitter agreed to give access to Nigerian security agencies to monitor violent content – Lai Mohammed

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information. Photo Credit: Min. Info and Culture/Facebook
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has revealed that Twitter agreed to open a direct portal with Nigerian law enforcement agencies to monitor violent content on the platform.

Mohammed disclosed this when he appeared on a radio programme, Radio Link, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He noted that the microblogging site had agreed to “immediately work with the Federal Government in the area of code of conduct, in line with global best practices”.

To actualise this, the minister said “Twitter agreed to immediately enroll Nigerians in its law enforcement portals and Partners Support Portal.

“The law enforcement portal will provide dedicated channels for the Nigerian law enforcement agencies to escalate reports on contents that violate the code of conduct or national laws.”

He also noted that the Twitter partner support portal would provide a direct channel for the Nigerian government to engage Twitter staff to manage prohibited contents.

Nigeria suspended the social media firm last June after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

- Advertisement -

The government alleged that the platform was being used to undermine “Nigeria’s corporate existence” by spreading fake news that could potentially have “violent consequences”.

Before ending the ban, the Nigerian government insisted that Twitter must:

  • Register in Nigeria
  • Appoint a designated country representative
  • Comply with tax obligations in Nigeria
  • Enrol Nigeria in its portal for direct communications between government officials and Twitter to manage prohibited content that violates Twitter community rules
  • Act with a respectful acknowledgement of Nigerian laws

Since the ban was lifted, Twitter has not officially commented on the agreement but tweeted that it was “pleased” to be restored in the country and was “deeply committed to Nigeria”.

Reporter at | Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Twitter agreed to give access to Nigerian security agencies to monitor violent content – Lai Mohammed

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has revealed that Twitter agreed to open...
Media Opportunities

I-79 Media Consults offers training on environmental crimes reporting

ONE of Nigeria’s leading media training hubs I-79 Media Consults is seeking applications for...
Elections

Confusion as APC makes U-turn, fixes national convention March 26

HOURS after notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the indefinite postponement of...
News

Ritual killings: FG determined to regulate social media – Lai Mohammed

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said the Federal Government was determined...
News

Planned protest: Nobody can force Buhari to sign electoral bill – Adesina

THE Presidency on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be forced to sign the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Nigerian military airstrike kills seven children in Niger Republic

Court dismisses suit challenging Atiku’s citizenship, eligibility to run for president

15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali arrive Abuja

President Kenyatta mourns as Kenyan ambassador dies in Nigeria

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Nigerian health workers issue COVID-19 cards without vaccination – Report

IGP hails Nigerian police officer for emerging WBF Super Bantamweight Champion

Six insurance firms’ profits fell by 10% in 2021

Overland, Air Peace, Max Air, others top Nigeria’s 2021 delayed, cancelled flights

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleI-79 Media Consults offers training on environmental crimes reporting

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.