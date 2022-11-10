31.1 C
Abuja

Twitter provided platform for people to destabilise Nigeria – FG

NewsPolitics and Governance
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Lai Mohammed
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Government has said microblogging platform Twitter provided a platform for those who want to destabilise the country.

Minister of information and Culture Lai Mohammed made the claim at an Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing organised to present President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard between 2015 and 2023.

The minister said the Nigerian government is monitoring activities on the platform following the recent change in the ownership of the social media company.

Elon Musk, an American billionaire, recently took control of Twitter and introduced major changes.

The acquisition of Twitter by Musk began on April 14, 2022, and was concluded on October 27, 2022, after months of back and forth, lawsuits and verbal mudslinging.

Mohammed noted that although there are no plans to ban any social media platform, the Federal Government has resolved not to allow the spread of fake news, disinformation and hate speech.

He added that the government has continued to engage positively with different social media platforms, including Facebook, Google (owners of YouTube) and Twitter.

- Advertisement -

Making reference to the issues that led to the ban on Twitter by the Federal Government, Mohammed added, “Let me say this: We are closely monitoring the evolving developments at Twitter. It has never been our intention to ban any social media platform or stifle free speech. Not at all. What happened in the case of Twitter is well known to all.

“Twitter became a platform of choice for those who want to destabilise Nigeria, rising fake news, disinformation and hate speech. No nation will allow any social media platform to plunge it into anarchy. Definitely not Nigeria.

“But we have continued to engage positively with the different social media platforms, including Facebook, Google and Twitter.

“We have no intention of banning any social media platform again. But we will also not sit by and allow any platform whatsoever to throw our nation into crisis.”

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: No politician will be allowed to intimidate Nigerians – Buhari

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu has assured that his administration will...
Conflict and Security

Hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Ogun

AN office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Iyana Mortuary in Abeokuta,...
Video News

VIDEO: The harrowing tales of Kogi residents escaping flooding to biting hunger

In Kogi State, each time flooding is discussed, the dredging of the River Niger...
Diaspora News

Buhari congratulates eight Nigerian US midterm election winners

NIGERIA'S President Muhammadu Buhari has extended congratulations to eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in...
News

Bayelsa flood: Presidency dismisses calls for minister’s resignation

THE Presidency has dismissed calls for the resignation of Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: No politician will be allowed to intimidate Nigerians – Buhari

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.