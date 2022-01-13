32.1 C
Abuja

Twitter yet to register in Nigeria despite lifting of ban

NewsNews Analysis
Bankole Abe

Related

1min read

THE Federal Government announced on Thursday that it had lifted the ban on Twitter, but an investigation has shown that the social media app has not met some of the conditions listed by the Federal Government.

A presidential committee comprising all relevant government agencies that engaged and worked directly with Twitter had given some conditions to the social media platform before the ban could be lifted.

The condition listed by the Federal Government committee that interacted with Twitter included that the platform would open an office in Nigeria, have a country representative, register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and get National Broadcasting Commission’s licence.

Others included: fair tax payment and dealing with sensitive content to national security and cohesion.

Twitter would also train Nigerian IT personnel and strategic intelligence officers to report abuse and infractions noticed by the government.

All of these conditions, Chairman of the Technical Committee for Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi Abdullahi, said Twitter had agreed to.

He also said Twitter had agreed to set ‘a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022.’

- Advertisement -

In addition to setting up a local office or a legal entity in the country, he said Twitter had agreed to appoint a ‘designated country representative’ to hold talks with the Nigerian government when required.

“Twitter has agreed to comply with applicable tax obligations on its operations under Nigerian law. Twitter has agreed to enrol Nigeria in its Partner Support and Law Enforcement Portals,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a search on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) website shows that Twitter is not yet registered in Nigeria.

 This means the social media app may not have met all the conditions listed by the Nigerian government before the ban was suspended.

THE Federal Government lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria in the early hours of Thursday after approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 Abdullahi made it known in a statement on Wednesday.

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Twitter yet to register in Nigeria despite lifting of ban

THE Federal Government announced on Thursday that it had lifted the ban on Twitter,...
News

Residents halt oil exploration at Shell’s oilfield in Bayelsa, sack workers

Residents at Opukushi, Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa, have disrupted oil exploration activities...
Elections

2023 election: Dele Momodu, Ohuabunwa join presidential race

THE number of Nigerians showing interest in contesting for president in the 2023 general...
News

Nigerian govt’s conditions Twitter agreed to before ban was lifted

The Federal Government announced yesterday that it had lifted ban on Twitter. The suspension lasted...
Media Opportunities

Harvard Kennedy School offers media programme

HARVARD Kennedy School is inviting applications for its 'Leading through the Changing Media Landscape'...
Advertisement

Most Read

Families of five NELAN consultants engineers still searching for answers two months after their...

Investor solicits Ooni’s help to recover capital from fraudulent agro business

Special Report: Kwara is new kidnappers’ haven

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Investigation: Air Force officer in baby trafficking scandal

Can eating bananas prevent COVID-19 infection?

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Jonathan’s 2023 presidential election campaign poster appears

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleResidents halt oil exploration at Shell’s oilfield in Bayelsa, sack workers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.