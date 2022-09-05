26.6 C
Two herdsmen land in police net for cutting-off father’s hands

Raji Olatunji
TWO herdsmen who chopped-off their father’s hands have been arrested by operatives of the Niger State Police Command.

The suspects, Bello Usman, 25, and Shehu Abubakar, 25, allegedly conspired with two others, who are both at large, to perpetrate the act.

Following their arrest, Usman and Abubakar were arraigned by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) on a two-count charge.

The charge includes criminal conspiracy and causing grievous harm, which contravened sections 97 and 246 of the penal code.

The suspects however told the court that they had planned to rustle their 60-year-old father’s cattle and not to chop-off his hands.

The Minna Chief Magistrate Fati Hassan Umar ordered that they remain in police custody till September 26.

The father and the guardian of the fleeing suspects were also summoned by the presiding chief magistrate.

They were ordered to produce their wards in court on the next adjourned date.

The chief magistrate also directed the police to go after the two fleeing culprits and ensure that they are brought to book.

The father of the herdsmen, whose hands were chopped-off, was conveyed to the court from the hospital where he was receiving medical attention.

