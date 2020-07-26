Two ICIR journalists selected for Climate Reporting fellowship

THE Climate Tracker in collaboration with Hivos Energy has selected 12 African journalists for it’s African Sustainable Energy Reporting Fellowship.

Among the selected fellows are two journalists from The ICIR — Niyi Oyedeji and Amos Abba.

Chris Wright, the Managing Director, Climate Tracker during the announcement of the fellows stated that it was a difficult task selecting the final 12 candidates out of the pool of journalists that applied and participated in the first phase of the competition.

Wright explained that Climate Tracker would support the fellows in telling in-depth stories focusing on key sustainable energy challenges facing their respective countries.

He further said that the fellowship aims at expanding the journalism skills and experience of the fellows to enable them to dive into energy challenges that they may not have explored before.

According to him, the fellows are expected to, “collaborate with the other fellows from across Africa, learn from the guidance and additional training provided by Climate Tracker, publish an in-depth story in a national publication and as well work with Climate Tracker to pitch their stories to international publications”

Climate Tracker has over years supported journalists around the world through its various climate reporting fellowship programmes.