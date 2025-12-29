Two killed as Anthony Joshua survives Lagos–Ibadan expressway crash

TWO people have been confirmed dead following a road accident involving Nigerian-British boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday, December 29, in the Makun area, near Sagamu, when a Lexus SUV conveying Joshua reportedly collided with a stationary truck under circumstances that are still being investigated.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, Afolabi Odunsi, confirmed the incident, stating that although Joshua survived the crash, two occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.

“It’s true, but he (Joshua) is alive. About five people were involved, two died. I will send you a release shortly,” Odunsi told Daily Trust, adding that a detailed report would be issued later.

Reports indicated that the Lexus SUV was part of a two-vehicle convoy, with a security vehicle following behind.

According to a viral video of the accident scene, Joshua was seated at the back of the Lexus alongside another passenger.

The ICIR also sighted bystanders and other road users assisting in rescue efforts before officials of the FRSC arrived at the scene.

Although the former world heavyweight champion, who hails from Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, reportedly sustained minor injuries, he was said to be conscious and stable after the crash.

Several videos from the scene, which circulated widely on social media, showed the damaged vehicle and emergency responders at work.

The crash occurred just days after Joshua returned to the spotlight with a sixth-round knockout victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a high-profile bout held in Miami, United States.

The win marked another statement performance for the two-time world heavyweight champion, who had entered the fight amid widespread attention and scrutiny.

Despite exceeding expectations by lasting into the later rounds, Paul was eventually stopped in the sixth round, with the bout broadcast globally on Netflix.