Two persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

A three-storey building has collapsed on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos.
According to the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, two persons have been rescued from the building, so far.
Farinloye said, “A 3-Storey building has collapsed at Oye Sonuga Street, opposite Oye Roundabout, Isolo Road, Mushin. An adult and a child have been rescued alive and search and rescue operation ongoing.”
This is coming two weeks after the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, named Tayo Bamgbose-Martin the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development following a spate of building collapse in the state.
