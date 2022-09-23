27.1 C
Abuja

Two persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Mushin
Scene of the collapsed building
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A three-storey building has collapsed on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos.

According to the Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, two persons have been rescued from the building, so far.

Farinloye said, “A 3-Storey building has collapsed at Oye Sonuga Street, opposite Oye Roundabout, Isolo Road, Mushin. An adult and a child have been rescued alive and search and rescue operation ongoing.”

READ ALSO:

Two die, three injured in Lagos building tragedy

Two dead in new Lagos building collapse

Death toll hits three in Lagos building collapse

- Advertisement -

This is coming two weeks after the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, named Tayo Bamgbose-Martin the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development following a spate of building collapse in the state.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Taraba governor vows to deal with monarchs engaging in anti-peace activities

THE governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has vowed to deal with any...
News

2023: Wike says Atiku can’t be president, challenges PDP to suspend him

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed reasons why the presidential candidate...
News

Ayu manipulated the PDP presidential primary – Wike

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the national chairman of...
News

NCC advises users on Zoom’s data breach

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has advised zoom users to update the application directly...
Conflict and Security

Troops kill 36 terrorists, arrest two in Borno

THE Nigerian Military says troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed about 36 Boko...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Wike says Atiku can’t be president, challenges PDP to suspend him
Next articleTaraba governor vows to deal with monarchs engaging in anti-peace activities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.