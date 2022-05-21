Two dead in new Lagos building collapse

— 1 min read

TWO people have been confirmed dead while another two were rescued from a two-storey building that collapsed in Lagos on Saturday.

The ill-fated event occurred at 4, Alayaki Lane, Freeman, on Lagos Island, after a a heavy downpour.

A statement signed by the Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyitolu; said some people were still trapped in the building.

The statement added that the building was distressed and had been captured by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) District Office.

The statement read, “The agency responded to the above incident, which was already in violation of building safety protocols. It was discovered that the building had been captured by the LASBCA District Office and served with all statutory notices, sealed at district and central enforcement level.

“Further investigation determined that the developer had continued clandestine operations mostly at night and at the weekends. An unconfirmed number of people are still trapped inside the building. Two people have been rescued alive, while another was recovered dead. Search and Rescue operations ongoing. Further updates to follow.”

This latest building collapse came 20 days after a three-storey building collapsed in Ebute Meta on May 1, 2022.

Ten people died in that incident.